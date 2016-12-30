Branson Man Arrested for Selling Stolen Firearms

by Sam Clanton

GALENA, Mo. – A man from Branson is apprehended by Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies for allegedly selling stolen firearms.

Sheriff Doug Rader says information from an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 24-year-old Joseph Tyler Coker on Thursday.

Rader says the informant stated Coker was trying to sell a large amount of firearms, in a hurry.

Detectives recovered 10 firearms and three chainsaws from Coker’s home on Vineyards Parkway. Rader says all of the items were stolen from a location in Cape Fair, and will be returned to the owner.

Coker is charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Stone County Jail on 30-thousand dollars bond.