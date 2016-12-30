Med. Marijuana Com. Sets $15K Application Fee

by Shannon Cay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission hasn’t taken a break over the holiday season.

This week, the commission approved a plan 4-1 to charge growers a 15-thousand dollar application fee in addition to a licensing fee. According to the release, applicants will receive 7,500 dollars back if they are unsuccessful in obtaining the license.

One of the Commissioners, Travis Story, says the application fee is high because growers will need to demonstrate the financial ability to operate a cultivation facility.

This is following last week when the commission voted to initially only allow up to five cultivation facilities in the state. However, another Commissioner, Dr. Ronda Henry-Tilman says she thinks at some point eight facilities would be allowed.

The Commission should be finished revising the regulations for medical marijuana by June 2017.