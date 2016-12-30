Missouri Holiday Vehicle Fatalities Higher in 2016

by Tim Church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri sees a rise in vehicle injuries and fatalities, but a decline in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period for 2016.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six people were killed and 86 people were injured, as a result of the 260 traffic crashes that took place between Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th.

In 2015 the highway patrol investigated 282 traffic crashes, which resulted in 78 injuries and two fatalities.

Three of these 2016 fatalities occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area, with one fatality each occurring in Troop B Macon area, Troop E Poplar Bluff area and Troop G Willow Springs area.

The highway patrol additionally arrested 68 people for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests over the Christmas holiday counting period.