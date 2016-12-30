Road Work, Brush Cutting in Stone, Taney, Christian

by Sam Clanton

BLUE EYE, Mo. – MoDOT area road work today (Friday) includes pavement sealing along Highway 86 in Stone County, with reduced traffic and slow-moving work vehicles in areas between Route UU and the Taney County line.

Brush cutting continues along Highways 76 and 265 in Taney County, and along Route H in Taney and Christian Counties. Drivers are asked to use caution traveling around work vehicles.

Also in Christian County, shoulder work begins on Route DD, resulting in one-lane traffic in various locations. Shoulder repairs continue along Route F.

And crews continue to repair approaches along Highway 125, with reduced traffic between Highway 60 and Sparta.