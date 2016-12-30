Robert “Bob” Buck, age 82, of Wheaton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cassville.

He was born April 15, 1934 in Barry County, Missouri the son of Edward Lane and MaryBell (Smallwood) Buck. On July 31, 1954 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Coatney, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Bob Buck and his wife Mary of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one brother, Don Buck of Wheaton, Missouri; four granddaughters, Ashley, Amanda, Andi and Alex and five great grandchildren, Tyler, Averi, Gracie, Jaxon and Kellan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Richard, Clifton, E.L. and Joe and one sister, Ella Mae.

Bob attended grade school at the Oklahoma School House near Wheaton and then went on to and graduated from Wheaton High School. During the Korean War he served in the United States Army. For several years he resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma and worked in sales most of his life. Two years ago he moved back to Wheaton to make his home. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 31, 2016 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Chaplain Craig Buck will conduct the services. Burial will be in Muncie Chapel Cemetery at Wheaton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.