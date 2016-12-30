Trial Slated for Man Charged in Hostage Situation

by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Trial dates are slated in Barry County for a man from Reeds Spring facing several felony charges stemming from a hostage situation back in April.

According to court records, the jury trial for 47-year-old Danny Evans will take place either May 3rd to 5th, or June 7th to 9th, 2017.

Evans remains in the Stone County Jail on bonds totaling 50-thousand dollars. His case was moved to Cassville on a motion for a change of venue.

Reeds Spring Police and Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home of Evans’s estranged wife on April 6th, and observed a domestic disturbance in progress.

Sheriff Doug Rader said the call quickly escalated into a hostage situation, but after an hour of negotiations, Evans released his wife and two children, and he was arrested without incident.

Evans is charged with felonious restraint, armed criminal action, exhibiting a deadly weapon, burglary, sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.