Student Media Team Broadcasts Reeds Spring Sports

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Reeds Spring High School hopes to keep sports fans connected even when they can’t attend games. The school now broadcasts home sporting events on its YouTube channel, RSWolvesTV.

“It’s something that I really wanted to offer the kids as a way to learn about a possible profession,” said video production teacher Matt Locke.

For each basketball game or wrestling match, four or five students are responsible for all of the behind-the-scenes work. A couple of students operate video cameras to follow the action. A director switches between the various camera shots. A grip holds cables and keeps the camera operators from tripping, while announcers call the action.

“It’s really an awesome experience and it gives students a good perspective on what the world of broadcasting actually entails,” said Molly Mayr, a junior.

The media team aired most of the football games in the fall, along with some softball and volleyball games. The group also plans to show baseball games in the spring, and occasionally concerts and other performances. The students must make a major time commitment to be part of this project.

“We’re pretty much here all the time,” said sophomore Kennzie Cockrell.

But, these students say all of that time and hard work is worth it when their family and friends watch these events live on the Internet.

“It really is an interesting world to explore, and I might think about pursuing it as I go on to college,” Mayr said.

To access the live broadcasts, go to www.YouTube.com and search for RSWolvesTV. After clicking the link, be sure to look for the “All Activities” drop-down menu and then click on “Live Streams.”