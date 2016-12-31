Cornerstone Hires Two for Harrison Entry

Press Release

HARRISON, ARK. – Charles T. Cross, President & CEO, Cornerstone Bank is pleased to announce the hiring of the bank’s first two staff members for its upcoming entry into the Harrison, Arkansas market. Nate Wilson and Kelly Miller, formerly of Community First Bank, have joined Cornerstone as a lending team in Harrison.

Mr. Wilson, who will serve as Senior Vice President/Loan Officer is a native of Harrison, having graduated from high school there in 1997. He received his college degree from University of Central Arkansas in May, 2001. He has been in banking for the past ten years in both operations and lending capacities.

Mrs. Miller, also a native of Harrison, will serve as Loan Assistant in Cornerstone’s Harrison office. She has worked at Community First Bank since 1998 in customer service, deposit operations and, since 2005, as a Loan Assistant.

Cross stated, “We are thrilled to add two seasoned bankers of Nate and Kelly’s caliber to our growing bank team. Our company is excited to bring its brand of true community banking to Harrison and feel blessed to be afforded the opportunity to serve the businesses and citizens of Boone County. With the affiliation of these two professionals, we look to be off to a great start in building a bank team that is second to none. We are thrilled to welcome Nate and Kelly to the Cornerstone family.”

Cornerstone Bank, a 105 year old financial institution, based in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is currently under contract on approximately seven acres across Highway US 65 from Wal-Mart in Harrison. The bank intends to construct a full service banking center in 2017 at that location. Additionally, there are plans to open a temporary facility to serve customers while under construction. The local bank has been growing rapidly during the past several years; however, this will be the bank’s first location in Boone County.