Mother Nature Announces More Reading Dates at Hobbs State Park

Press Release



ROGERS, ARK, – It’s not every day that we observe Mother Nature because she is particular regarding when she can be seen by humans. One of her favorite stops however, is Hobbs State Park. Every 2nd Saturday of the month she drops in at the Park’s visitor center to tell timely stories to her little human friends. Readings begin at 10:30 a.m. Humans of all ages are welcome, however most stories target those 3-6 years of age.

Upcoming Mother Nature visits:

January 14: Where Are the Animals? How to find signs of animal life in

the winter.

February 11: Our Feathered Friends at the Feeder: What is the name

of that bird? (Who else might be enjoying a free meal?)

March 11: Old Mother Nature – Looking for Signs of Spring:

(Early conservation and discovering changes of plants and

animals in the spring)

Meet Mother Nature in the lobby of the Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center located on Hwy 12 just east of the Hwy 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Cost: Free – Length – one hour. For more information call: 479-789-5000