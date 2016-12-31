MSHP Major Gregory D. Kindle To Retire

Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel J. Bret Johnson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that effective February 1, 2017, Major Gregory D. Kindle, commander of the Support Services Bureau, General Headquarters, is retiring after 36 years of dedicated service.

Major Kindle was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1980, as a member of the 53rd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 2, Putnam and Sullivan counties. On June 1, 1987, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone commander of Zone 2, Macon and Shelby counties. On June 1, 1990, he was promoted to sergeant and named zone commander of Troop B, Zone 2. Kindle was promoted to lieutenant on September 1, 1994, and transferred to Troop H, St. Joseph. In 1999, he was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. Kindle was promoted to captain on July 1, 2001, and remained in the Field Operations Bureau. On June 1, 2010, Kindle transferred to and was designated commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City. On March 1, 2015, he was promoted to the rank of major and designated commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, where he had oversight responsibility for the Human Resources Division, Research and Development Division, and the Training Division. He transferred to the Support Services Bureau on May 1, 2015, where he has oversight responsibility for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Driver Examination, Fleet and facilities, and Motor Vehicle Inspection divisions. It is from this assignment that Major Kindle retires.

Major Kindle was born in Macon, MO. He graduated from Bevier Public School in Bevier, MO, in May 1976. In 2003, he attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. In 2010, Kindle graduated from the Leadership Missouri program. Kindle also served for 21 years in the Missouri National Guard, having deployed to Panama, Honduras, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Kosovo. His final assignment with the National Guard was in the Inspector General’s Office as an assistant inspector general; he retired as a sergeant first class in 2011. Major Kindle is married to Lisa (Newkirk). He has two sons, Andrew Kindle and Christopher Kindle. He also has three stepchildren: Ross Arnett, Alicia Lehman, and Chelsea Arnett.