North Ark Tournaments Begin

by: Scott McCaulley

While the Holiday Tournaments are now in the books, those that would still like to see some High School Basketball before 2016 ends can catch Opening Round Games at the North Arkansas College Boys and Girls Tournaments today at Pioneer Pavilion.

The tournaments, being played at the same time this year, will feature four games from each bracket. The Schedule in order:

Norfork Girls vs. Bruno-Pyatt 8:30 AM

Cotter Boys vs. Bruno-Pyatt 9:45 AM

Jasper Girls vs. Viola 11:00 AM

Omaha Boys vs. St. Joe 12:15

Bergman Girls vs. Deer 1:30

Alpena Boys vs. Bergman 2:45

Yellville-Summit Girls vs. Western Grove 4:00

Deer Boys vs. Kingston 5:15

More first round games will take place Monday and Tuesday with the tournament set to wrap-up next Saturday.