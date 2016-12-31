Shell Knob Teen Crashes Vehicle, Charged for DWI

by Tim Church

GOLDEN, Mo. – A teenager from Shell Knob is arrested following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning, two miles west of Golden in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 18-year-old River Phelps was traveling northbound on Missouri 83 at 7 a.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign, ran his vehicle off of the roadway, became airborne and came to rest in a field.

According to the online arrest report, Phelps was arrested is being charged for driving while intoxicated, failing to stop at a stop sign and not wearing a seatbelt.

Phelps was released to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas to be treated for his moderate injuries.