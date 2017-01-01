Corps Announces January Programs at Dewey Short VC





Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – The Army Corps of Engineers Dewey Short Visitor Center at Table Rock Lake is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during January and February 2017. Beginning March 2017 the center will open be seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A self-guided children’s activity area is available when the visitor center is open. In addition, several park ranger led programs are planned for the month of January. All programs begin at the visitor center, are free, open to the public, and no registration is required.

Nature tales is held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. Join park rangers and volunteers for nature stories and activities. Each program will last 30 minutes and include reading a nature themed story and hands-on activity.

Bring the family to the visitor center at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 25 to test your nature knowledge in a human-sized board game.

Bundle up for a winter hike at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 to learn more about what local wildlife is up to in the winter woods.

Attend mammal mania Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20, and 27 and Saturdays Jan. 7, 21, and 28 from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Participants of all ages can test their mammal knowledge by matching furs, skulls, scat, and tracks.

Some programs may be cancelled because of weather. For more information or to verify that a program has not been cancelled, please contact the visitor center at 501-340-1943.