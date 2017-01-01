Kum & Go To Open Second Marketplace Store in Republic

Press Release

Republic, MO – (December 28, 2016) – Kum & Go opens the doors Friday, December 30, at 6 a.m. to its newest store in Republic, Missouri, at 638 US Highway 60. The 6,200+-square-foot store is the latest store in Republic built with the new Marketplace store design which features a variety of unique offerings. To encourage customers to try out those offerings, the first 99 customers to arrive on Friday morning receive a coupon for a 99-cent whole pizza.

The centerpiece of the store is an expanded and open food preparation area that customers can see from the moment they enter. Other location features include:

Elevated food experience with Kum & Go’s “Go Fresh Market”

Open kitchen layout, clear aisles and easy-to-navigate zones

Seating inside with heated patio seating outside

Complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations for customers

Designed for LEED-certified status, using energy efficient and sustainable design practices

“This new footprint represents everything that Kum & Go strives to be for our associates and for our customers,” said Kum & Go president and CEO Kyle J. Krause. “This is the evolution of our brand promise and business approach. Now customers can truly experience the “more” that we provide.”

The store will be open 24 hours a day. The phone number to the store is 417-732-2209.

Kum & Go operates 45 stores in the Springfield area, and more than 70 in the state of Missouri. Future locations of this new layout are planned for 2017 in Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.