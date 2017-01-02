Robert Eugene McWhorter, age 49, of Branson, Missouri, passed away at home Thursday, December 22, 2016. He was born September 17, 1967, in Whitehall, Illinois, the son of Franklin and Barbara (Cox) McWhorter. Robert was joined in marriage October 18, 2015, to his loving wife Donna. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Robert had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, going to church and listening to music. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandson play sports. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Donna McWhorter of the home; his children, Elizabeth Nay and Ethan James Chapman, both of Branson; and his grandson, James Thomas Diehls of Branson.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Brookside Church in Branson with Pastor Kevin Reich officiating. Burial will be at a later time. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be made to Brookside Church. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.