Alice Jane (Polk) Helme, age 92, known by many as AJ or Granny, of Blue Eye, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. She was born July 16, 1924, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Edwin and Veva (Eisenhower) Polk. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Alice married the love of her life, Willard Helme after World War II. They lived in Crete, Illinois, where they raised three daughters. Upon retirement, Alice and Bill moved to their home on Table Rock Lake. Alice was a talented seamstress. She loved swimming, hiking and having family and friends visit. Alice and Bill enjoyed golfing together and made many friends in the area. Bill passed away in 2014. They are now together again in each other’s arms. Alice will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Bill of 67 years; and her brother, Edwin Polk.

Alice is survived by three daughters, Mary Jane Swanson and husband Chris of Colorado, Sarah Natale (late husband Marco) of Missouri, Barbara Silverman and husband Jim of Texas; seven grandchildren, Sunny Vincent and husband Chris, Sarah Swanson and husband John Bushey, Nick Natale and wife Jennifer, Kari Natale, Jessica Natale, Emily Murphey and husband Michael, and Andy Silverman and wife Jenni; 11 great-grandchildren, Connor and Elise, Ben and Amelia, Cora Jane, Kate Lynne and Abigail Ray, and Brynlee, Lane, Cole and Carter; a sister, Veva Lou Saylor of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held in March or April 2017. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsofhteozarks.com.