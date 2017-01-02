Branson Man Killed in Accident in Forsyth

by: Scott McCaulley

The first fatality accident for Troop D of the Missouri Highway Patrol occurs in Taney County as a Branson Man dies in a two vehicle collision on Highway 76 in Forsyth early Sunday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred when vehicles driven by 46 year old Kenneth Claypool and 67 year old Sandra Philbrick, both of Branson, collided nearly head on Highway 76 near the Taney County Fairgrounds just before 1:00. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash.

Claypool, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene while Philbrick, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Taney County Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of her moderate injuries.