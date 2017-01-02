Branson Salvation Army Exceeds its 2016 Red Kettle Goal

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Despite falling behind several times throughout November and December, The Salvation Army in Branson exceeds its 2016 Red Kettle fundraising goal by over three-thousand-dollars.

Due to the generosity of the community and visitors to the Branson area, from Tuesday, November 1st, to Saturday, December 24th, the red kettles brought in a total of 103-thouand-705-dollars.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Shawn DeBaar says because of the additional funds raised this year, they will be able to serve even more people in 2017 than originally anticipated. He adds that The Salvation Army is so thankful to the community, for allowing them the chance to offer life changing services to those in need in 2017.

The Red Kettle Goal serves as a large portion of the organizations entire Tree of Lights fundraiser throughout November and December, which needs to bring in a total of 166-thousand-dollars. The Salvation Army will discover the remaining numbers in January following the counting of the internet and mail in donations.