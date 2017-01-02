City of Hollister to Host Two Public Hearings Jan. 18

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The City of Hollister announces the scheduling of two board of adjustment public hearings for Wednesday, January 18th, at the Hollister City Hall.

The first meeting is to hear John Wenger, who is requesting a seven inch setback variance on one side of property for an enclosed detached metal garage for a single family home at 199 Central Avenue. City Code requires a 10 inch side setback from the property line and they are asking for a three inch setback on one side of the lot.

The second meeting is to hear Judy Grable Jackson, who is requesting several variances in replotting one residential lot, into two separate lots at 113 and 123 Taylor Street. The owner is requesting a 2500 square-foot variance, a seven and a half inch width variance and a 20 inch depth variance. City Code requires a 7500 square-foot minimum lot size, and a lot width and depth minimum of 70 inches by 100 inches.

The public hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard on these matters.