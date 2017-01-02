Cox Heart Center Donates Funds to Jesus Was Homeless

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Cox Heart Center Branson Raises 900-dollars to donate to Jesus Was Homeless.

For the last three years the employees of Cox Heart Center Branson have pooled their funds together in lieu of a Christmas gift exchange. The first year the team was able to gather in donate 525-dollars, which was then upped to 745-dollars in 2015.

Jesus Was Homeless Community Relations Director Ashley Lauer shares that the money the heart center collects each year for Jesus Was Homeless is truly priceless. She adds with this money they are able to continue to educate others in work, feed children, and help entire families break the cycle of entitlement and poverty.

Jesus Was Homeless is a non-profit Christian organization that serves underprivileged populations in Taney County.