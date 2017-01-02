Driver Passes Out, Overturns Vehicle in Stone County Crash

by Tim Church

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – An adult and two children are injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, six miles west of Highlandville in Stone County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 74-year-old Rosaline Mefford of Crane was traveling southbound on Warner Road at 12:11 p.m., when she passed out due to a medical condition and ran her vehicle off of the right edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree, travelled down a fence row and then struck a cedar tree. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its wheels on top of the fence.

Mefford and her two passengers, 10-year-old Cali Frogley and 5-year-old Liam Puryear both of Crane, were transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective moderate and minor injuries.