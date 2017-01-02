Fire Science Program Receives NFA Recognition

by Sam Clanton

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – The new fire science program at College of the Ozarks is recognized by the National Fire Academy as a Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education program.

According to a press release, C of O is the only four-year college in Missouri to receive this recognition.

Associate Professor of Fire Science John Russo says this is a major accomplishment, and the first step toward a fully-accredited fire science program.

Students who complete eligible courses will now receive National Fire Academy certificates, enhancing the value of their education and promoting their ability to gain employment.

Eligible courses include Fire & Emergency Services Administration, Applications of Fire Research, and Community Risk Reduction for Fire & Emergency Services.