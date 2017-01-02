Forsyth Man Arrested for Officer Assault and Resisting Arrest

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Forsyth is arrested on News Years Day after resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Forsyth Chief of Police Roger Ellis reports at 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Forsyth Police Officer Chad Swanson performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. An occupant of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Christopher Musica, was determined to have a 150-dollar outstanding Forsyth Municipal Warrant for failure to appear on a previous drug charge.

As Officer Swanson attempted to arrest Musica, the suspect began fighting the officer and was able to escape custody. Swanson’s body camera captured and a nearby citizen witnessed the entire incident.

On New Year’s Day, Police Chief Ellis posted wanted posters for Musica in town, which lead to one citizen sharing the wanted poster on Facebook. Chief Ellis reports within minutes of the Facebook post, Musica was traced to a home in the Taneyville area.

Upon arrival to the scene, Musica exited the home, which led to a short foot pursuit through the woods. Musica was tasered and taken into custody by Taney County Deputy J. Criner.

Musica is being held in the Taney County Jail with a 175-thousand-dollar bond. He is being charged with 1st Degree Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and looks to be additionally charged for resisting arrest.

Officer Swanson suffered a concussion and minor bruising and abrasions, but it back on patrol in the City of Forsyth.