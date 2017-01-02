Frances M. Kulik, Branson, 61, entered into rest Dec. 14, 2016. Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will be held at later date in Homer Glen, Ill.

Frances was born Dec. 11, 1955 in Germany to John and Elly (Holmann) Kulik. She had moved to Illinois from Germany and had moved to Branson from Skokie, Ill. Frances retired from a bank in Chicago, Ill. where she was an assist manager.

Frances is survived by her life partner Karl Kreb of sixteen years, Branson and one sister MaryAnn Toronto of Homer Glen, Ill. She will be missed by numerous friends and relatives