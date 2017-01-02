Jetta Wilkins Skillern, Branson, passed from this life on December 20, 2016 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. The cause of death was due to pulmonary fibrosis, diagnosed six years earlier. As she was embraced by her husband Steve, their son Chris and his wife Angie, her sister Sherry, and their grandson Blane were also able to hold her hand and share their love as she found her way to a place where she can breathe easy again.

Jetta was born in Kennett, MO in 1947, to Joe W. “Bud” Wilkins and Barbara Ellen May Wilkins and grew up in nearby Hornersville. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church while in Hornersville and loved to play piano pieces from the Cokesbury Hymnal. Jetta had a beautiful singing voice and was active in her school chorus. She graduated from Senath-Hornersville High School in 1965, attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, and was awarded a BSE degree in English and Literature from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, AR.

Steve and Jetta married on February 3, 1968 and welcomed their son, Christopher Steven in 1971. The family traveled the world as the U.S. Army dictated from 1973 to 1993. They were able to tour Europe while stationed in Germany – visiting Italy, the Alps, France, Holland, Belgium, and England. They even ventured to London and Stratford-on-Avon with a class of her students from the U.S. military high school located in Wiesbaden, Germany After starting her 35 year teaching career in Arkansas, she went on to teach English and Literature to high school students in Texas, Germany, and Colorado. Loved and respected by students, parents, fellow teachers and administrators, Jetta ended her career back in Arkansas at Trumann High School, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year 2000-2001. She retired from teaching in 2009.

After Steve retired from the military, they made their home in Jonesboro, Arkansas until moving to Branson, MO in 2012. Jetta continued her passion for reading, keeping up with friends and former students on Facebook, spending time with family, and being “Grammy”. She loved attending shows in Branson, especially those where family members performed – she was so proud!

Surviving family members include: Husband Steve Skillern, son Christopher (Angela), grandchildren Blane Gunter, Skyla Culleny (Daniel), and Conner Skillern all of Branson; and sister Sherry Lutterloh (Brooks) of Chapel Hill, NC. Jetta has numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Jetta is loved and remembered by all she touched. May God embrace and hold her for eternity. Services will be held December 30, 2016 at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO; graveside services at a later date in Jonesboro, AR. To those wishing to make a memorial in lieu of flowers: please consider a contribution to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 811 W. Evergreen Ave, Suite 204, Chicago, Ill., 60642, or to the charity of your choice.