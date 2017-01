by Tim Church

OZARK, Mo. – A young boy from Ozark is injured in a UTV crash Saturday night, on a private property in Christian County.

State Troopers report 12-year-old Wendel Watts was traveling northbound in a field at 1721 Jackson Springs Road at 7:20 p.m., when he overturned the UTV he was operating, while trying to make a turn.

Watts was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his moderate injuries.