Reeds Spring Man Injured, Extricated from Crashed Vehicle

by Tim Church

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A man from Reeds Spring suffers life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, seven miles southwest of Reeds Spring in Stone County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 35-year-old Jeremy Davis was traveling westbound on Route Y at 12:25 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the left side of the roadway and struck some trees.

Public Information Officers with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District additionally shares crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Davis was trapped and extricated from his vehicle by fire crews.

He was airlifted by Mercy Life Line to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his injuries.