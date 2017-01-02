Richard Gary Hoffman, 76, of Branson died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at his residence. The visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Forsyth. The funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. in the Church with Pastor Mickey Wilkey officiating. Burial will be private.

Richard Gary Hoffman was born Friday, July 12, 1940 in Salina, KS to Keith and Jessie (Patterson) Hoffman. Due to his father’s job, the family moved around. Richard graduated from the Evanston, IL Township High School in the class of 1958. He adored sports, especially basketball and baseball. After high school he was drafted into the Minor League Baseball team, the Toledo Mud Hens as a pitcher until he threw-out his arm. He joined the Army National Guard and served with Missouri, New Jersey and Kansas Guard units. While as a patient in the Lutheran Hospital in St. Louis, he met a nurse, Carol Kurz in 1961. They were married September 8, 1962 in Edwardsville, IL. Richard attended Northwestern Chicago University studying pre-med. They moved to Topeka, KS where he attended Washburn University. Ultimately, he became an Insurance Agent working for various insurance companies. He later became regional Vice President for the Western U.S. and owned his own brokerage business, C. E. Kurz, LLC for five years. He and Carol moved to Branson in 2011 and he retired in 2012.

Richard was a sports enthusiast. He played basketball, baseball, golf, fishing and in later years, speed walking. He coached his sons in Little League Sports. He was a member of the U. S. Army National Guard, V. F. W and the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. He was a people person that was easy going, classy and very particular about his appearance and a man of high morals. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Carol of Branson; two sons, Troy Hoffman and wife, Paula of Atchison, KS, Sean Hoffman and wife, Paola of CA; two daughters, Tamara Gala of Denver, CO, Kimberly Van Schoick and husband, Gus of Stafford, VA; one sister, Julie Hoffman of Topeka, KS and thirteen grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Hulse.

Memorials in memory of Richard Gary Hoffman may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.