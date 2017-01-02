Rodney Keith Fly, age 64, of Harrison, Arkansas, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, in Branson, Missouri. He was born June 5, 1952, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of George Edward Kirkendall and Joyce Fly. Rodney and Dorothy King began dating in 1984 and were joined in marriage in 1992. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Rodney proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver by trade. After retirement, Rodney enjoyed playing Wii Resort Golf and watching orchids bloom. Most of all, Rodney loved his wife and family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, David Lyndon Fly.

Rodney is survived by his wife and love of 32 years, Dorothy Fly of the home; his children, Wendy Bassett and husband Harold of Tyler, Texas, T.J. McPherson of Reno, Nevada; his granddaughters, Shellbee and Sydnee, both of Tyler, Texas; his mother, Joyce Fly of Joplin, Missouri; and his siblings, Cheryl Elaine Fly of Joplin, Missouri, Juana Joy Fly, Leslie Renee Fly-Coble and Gae Michael Fly all of Springfield, Missouri.

No services are planned at this time. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.