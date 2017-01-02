Tammy Kay Smallwood, age 52, of Purdy, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born January 14, 1964 at Aurora, Missouri, the daughter of Jack and Martha (Risley) Purdom. On January 1, 1995 at Washburn, Missouri she was united in marriage to Perry Smallwood who survives. Also surviving are one son, Cassidy Krull and his fiancée Kelsey Cannon of Bolivar, Missouri; one daughter, Terry Smallwood and her fiancé Jeramiah Taylor of Purdy, Missouri; her parents, Jack and Martha Purdom of Monett, Missouri; one brother, Michael Purdom and his wife Katherine of Springdale, Arkansas; two sisters, Jacquie Schlessman and her husband Jack of Purdy, Missouri and Martha Welch and her husband Mike of Bellingham, Washington and six grandsons, Dakota, Kendall, Landen and Connar Taylor and Preston and Savyn Krull.

Tammy received her education at Cassville where she graduated from high school. She was a homemaker and a member of East Side Church of Christ in Monett. She enjoyed taking photos and she loved her grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Don Deffenbaugh will conduct the services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Monday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home in memory of Tammy.