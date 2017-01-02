Taney Co. Extension Council Election Begins Jan. 7

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Starting January 7th, Taney County residents will have the opportunity to vote for seven new University of Missouri Extension Council members.

The newly-elected members will assume their duties March 1st.

Taney County Extension Office Program Director Nellie Lamers says the council provides budget oversight and assists with the development of specific programming for local residents. She says the board also has the opportunity to work with the regional and state Extension councils…

Taney County residents age 18 and older can vote online or by requesting a paper ballot from the Extension Office in Forsyth.

To cast your vote online, visit www.extension.missouri.edu/taney and click on the 2017 Council Election link, which is active from January 7th to the 13th.

Voters will be asked to select an Eastern or Western district ballot based on their past voting in county commission elections. Once there, residents will be asked to vote for four council candidates for the eastern district or three from the western districts.

Short bios of the candidates will be available online, and at the Extension Office.

Residents without internet access or those who would prefer a paper ballot can request one by calling 417-546-4431 or visiting the Extension Office at 122 Felkins Avenue in Forsyth.

Paper ballots must be postmarked and returned to the Extension Office no later than January 13th.

Candidates for the 2017 Taney County Extension Council are:

Western District: Alan Banta of Branson; Jim Lawson of Branson; Kristopher Peters of Branson

Eastern District: Sandra Hoff of Protem; Austin Moore of Kirbyville; Roger Pock of Branson; Chris Robertson of Forsyth

Anyone wanting additional information can contact the Extension Office at 417-546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu.