Two Barry County Resident Injured in Eagle Rock Crash

by Tim Church

EAGLE ROCK, Mo. – Two Barry County residents are injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, one mile north of Eagle Rock.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old Marc Miller was traveling eastbound on Highway 86 at 11:40 a.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the roadway, struck a sign, overturned, and came to rest in some trees.

Miller and a passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Cheyenne Engman of Shell Knob, were transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas to be treated for their respective moderate and minor injuries.

According to the online crash report neither Miller nor Engman were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.