Work to Close Portions of Route VV Jan. 3-6

by Sam Clanton

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – MoDOT is replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Webster and Christian County Route VV near Rogersville, resulting in temporary closures next (this) week.

The project begins Tuesday from Pine Ridge Boulevard to Farm Road 186, with the work shifting to the area between Farm Roads 186 and 194 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, crews will focus on the area between Farm Road 194 and Hedgpeth Road, and on Friday, the work zone will run from Hedgpeth Road to Route U.

The work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the roadway reopening to traffic at night.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the closings. Motorists will be able to access driveways and other entrances on either side of the closings, but will not be allowed to travel through the work zones.