Branson’s Classic Country Now on 98.1 FM, AM 1220

by: Karen Halfpop

Christmas is over, the leftovers are gone, the decorations are packed away for

another year, and 98.1 FM / AM 1220 is back to regular programming after three months of

Christmas music. With the new year, however, the station has a new direction: Classic country

music began on Sunday.

“If you’ve been in Ozark Mountain Country for very long, you know that classic country is not a

new format,” say Scott McCaulley, Operations Manager at Earls Family Broadcasting. “The

Country Music format has been a part of our stations since 1991. We’re just returning to an old

friend.”

Classic country includes music from the 80s and 90s, mixed with favorites from the 60s and

70s. “Think Garth Brooks, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba,” says KCAX Program Director

Stefanie Wright. “It’s the music everyone remembers.” Wright says, programming featuring local

artists is planned, plus KCAX will be the new home of Branson Country USA and will also add the Grand Country

Rewind programs from Branson’s Grand Country Theatre. Both shows begin airing this weekend.

“We hope our listeners enjoy this transition back to classic country,” McCaulley says. As for 24/7

Christmas music in 2017, McCaulley says it will be back next Holiday Season.

Earls Family Broadcasting includes 106.3 FM, KRZK; 100.1 FM KOMC; 102.9 FM The Z; AM

900 KHOZ; 98.1 FM and AM 1220 KCAX; and The Vacation Channel. For more information on Earls

Family Broadcasting, go to www.earlsfamilybroadcasting.com.