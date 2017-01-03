C of O Wins CAM JAM Openers

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Basketball Teams win the openers of the CAM JAMS at the Keeter Athletic Complex on Monday:

Women’s CAM JAM

The Lady Bobcats had lost three out of their last four games entering the Monday night contest with the visitors from Cumberlands but left no doubt in this contest as C of O raced out to an 11 point first quarter lead and stretched the lead to 28 by the fourth quarter. All but two of the Lady Bobcats scored in the game with Hannah Wisdom leading the way with 19 points while Freshman Ashley Forrest added 12. Haskell won the other game on the Women’s Side knocking off Georgetown College of Kentucky 60-48.

Men’s CAM JAM

The Bobcats, who broke a four game losing streak with a win last Friday, made it two wins in a row as they defeated Lincoln Christian of Illinois 94-78. The Bobcats shot 70% from the field in the first half and ended up shooting 64% for the game. Six Bobcats scored in double figures led by Freshman Demon Hyler who netted 17 points. Haskell won the other men’s game defeating Northern New Mexico 81-74.

C of O and Haskell switch opponents today with games starting at 1:30 featuring the Haskell Women against Cumberlands and the Men playing Lincoln Christian. The C of O Games start at 5:30 with the Lady Bobcats playing Georgetown College with the Men to follow at 7:30 taking on Northern New Mexico. Admission to the CAM JAM games can include non-perishable food items or cash to Christian Action Ministries.

Both C of O Games tonight can be heard on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.