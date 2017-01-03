Chase Lands Mountain Home Man in Jail

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A man from Mountain Home kicks off his new year by briefly fleeing authorities Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff John Montgomery says his department was called to an abandoned house at 21-44 Tucker Cemetery Road with a report of a man on a black motorcycle driving circles around a barn on the property. He says when officers arrived and made contact with the man, later identified as 38-year-old Jason Chorba, he took off on his motorcycle.

According to the incident report, Chorba didn’t make it very far before crashing his bike into a wooden fence. However, he was able to then climb a nearby barbed-wire fence and run for about 3/4th of a mile, before deputies caught up with him, and took him into custody.

Chorba was later found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest in both Baxter County and Mountain Home.

In all, he is facing 11 misdemeanors for the incident and will face his charges in court on February 2nd. He is being held in lieu of a 5-thousand 485 dollar bond.