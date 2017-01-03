Cornerstone Bank Announces New Harrison Location

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Officials with Cornerstone Bank in Eureka Springs announce they will be opening up a Harrison location.

The Bank’s CEO Charles Cross says executives has purchased seven acres of land across from the Wal-mart on Highway 65. He says they plan to start out with a temporary bank location with an ATM and gradually build a full-service bank by the end of 2017.

Additionally, the bank has hired two Harrison natives to serve as the locations first new staff members. He says Kelly Miller and Nate Wilson, both formerly of Community First Bank in Harrison, are both seasoned bankers who are in touch with the people they serve.

Corner Stone Bank, formerly Bank of Eureka Springs, has been in operation for more than 100 – years. The Bank currently has six locations in operation in Carroll County.

This will be the first Cornerstone Bank in Boone County.