Elliene Carter, 76 of Branson, MO, passed away on Wed., Dec. 28, 2016 at Cox Medical Center Branson. She was born on Sept. 5, 1940 at St. Louis, MO., daughter of Matthew and Hellen (Emphield) Kram.

Elliene was a longtime resident of Taney County, MO. She worked many years at Rolling Hills Nursing home, and then at the Rustic Oak Hotel. Most recently she had been working at Comfort Inn and Suites until her illness forced her to retire in 2015.

Elliene is survived by her daughter, Kelly Jewell of Branson, MO; and 2 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Cremation is under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Services will be private.