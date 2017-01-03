Fire Claims the Life of Huntsville Woman

by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – A house fire in Huntsville claims the life of an elderly woman early Monday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntsville Fire Department responded to a report of a single story structure fire on County Road 12-75 at 4:15 a.m. Authorities say they were met with heavy fire conditions upon arrival, forcing firefighters to make an aggressive defensive attack.

Shawn Ellis, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Department, explains the situation:

That person has now been identified as 78-year-old Mary Jeffery from Huntsville.

Multiple other agencies were called in to assist dousing the flames, including the Forum-Alabam, Clifty and Smyrna Fire Departments. Ellis says crews were on scene for just over four hours and the house was deemed a total loss.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Washington County Fire Investigator.