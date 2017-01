HS Basketball Scores/Schedules

Monday Scores:

Boys

S of O 76 Bradleyville 59 (Seymour Tournament)

Girls

Blue Eye 70 Exeter 27

Verona 61 Galena 56

Today

Boys

Monett at Reeds Spring

Billings at Forsyth

Blue Eye at Clever

Galena at Sparta

Hurley at Halfway

Girls

Branson at Glendale

Mansfield at Hollister

Crane at Spokane

Boys/Girls

Hurley at Halfway

Green Forest at Yellville-Summit

Valley Springs at Berryville

Lead Hill at Flippin

Huntsville at Bergman

North Ark Tournament

St. Joe Girls vs. Marshall 4:00

Norfork Boys vs. Viola 5:15

Cotter Girls vs. Kingston 6:30

Western Grove Boys vs. Highland 7:45