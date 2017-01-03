Larry Joseph Tridico, of Branson, Missouri, and a native of Louisiana, went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 31, 2016, surrounded by his family. He was born March 13, 1935, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, to Anthony (Tony) and Cecile Rivet Tridico. He retired from Dow Chemical December 1991 with 30 years of service. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Larry was a kind man, loved by many and respected by all. He loved the Lord and his family intensely. He never met a stranger and whether he knew you or not, before he walked away he gave you a hug. He was known as the “hugger.” To know him was to love him. He was a man of great wisdom. He knew there wasn’t much in life that was fair, so he made sure he was fair with everyone. Larry would go above and beyond to make anyone comfortable.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Sarita Balado Tridico; three daughters, Karie Liddell and husband Brian, Laurie Knight and Mark Leger, Renee Badeaux and husband Todd; seven grandchildren, Heidi Foster and husband Chris, Eric Liddell, Holli Lavergne and husband Jack, Mandi Charlet and husband Brent, Abbi Broussard, Aubri Broussard and Jolie Badeaux; and eight great-grandchildren, Kyle Drane, Kaitlyn Foster, Kendall Foster, Mason Blanton, Madox Blanton, Brayden Charlet, Mila Lavergne and Brody Charlet. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Cecile Tridico, two brothers Leo (Lala) and Anthony (Breezy) Tridico, and his sister Elsie Shultz.

Larry was a member of the Sanctuary of Hope Church. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 11:00 am, January 4, 2017, at Sanctuary of Hope Church, 1790 Bee Creek Road, Branson, Missouri with Pastor Sam Kaunley officiating. A lunch will follow at the church. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

“In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:6