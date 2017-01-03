Naomi Luvene (Snowden) Sears, age 82, of Omaha, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, in Harrison, Arkansas. She was born January 11, 1934, in Enon Arkansas, the daughter of Gail Snowden and Dorothy Eva Snowden-Lee. Naomi was joined in marriage to Neal Lindley Sears on April 14, 1951. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

A genuine sweetheart, Naomi helped everyone around her. She enjoyed quilting and watching cardinals, owls and other birds. Naomi often talked on the phone and shared her caring heart with others. Her lasting legacy of love will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Naomi is survived by her husband, Neal Sears of the home; six children, Charlotte Kunz and husband Steven of Omaha, Arkansas, Jim Sears of Omaha, Arkansas, Debbie Walker and husband Johnny of Green Forest, Arkansas, Eva Walker and husband Arlis of Green Forest, Arkansas, Rebecca Groves and significant other Rick Robison of Ridgedale, Missouri, and Leslie Gagliardi and significant other Ivan Wilkins of Omaha, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Cave of Springfield, Missouri; and three nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.