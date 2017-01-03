Neal Lindley Sears, age 84, of Omaha, Arkansas, passed away at home Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was born September 13, 1932, in Nara Vista, New Mexico, the son of Lester and Dessie Sears. Neal was joined in marriage April 14, 1951, to Naomi Snowden. She passed away the day before he did. They are now together again. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Neal was a hard worker and he enjoyed woodworking and cabinet making. He enjoyed playing guitar, Sudoku, watching sports and westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Most of all, Neal and Naomi loved their family and they will be missed by all who knew and loved them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 65 years, Naomi Sears; two brothers, Dale Sears and Howard Sears; as well as his two sisters, June Sears and Coral Sears.

Neal is survived by six children, Charlotte Kunz and husband Steven of Omaha, Arkansas, Jim Sears of Omaha, Arkansas, Debbie Walker and husband Johnny of Green Forest, Arkansas, Eva Walker and husband Arlis of Green Forest, Arkansas, Rebecca Groves and significant other Rick Robison of Ridgedale, Missouri, and Leslie Gagliardi and significant other Ivan Wilkins of Omaha, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.