Ozark Mountain Christmas Announces Tree Challenge Winners

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – In addition to its light displays and Christmas Village, an Ozark Mountain Christmas held a Christmas Tree Challenge for non-profit organizations in the Taney County area.

From Thanksgiving weekend through December 23rd, 12-foot fresh Frasier Fir trees were provided by OMC Lights and Village to 15 non-profits to decorate and then be voted on by area visitors, according to Director Charlie Engram:

Still Waters International Ministries received $616.25 in their bucket and was awarded first place. Additionally they were presented with a $1,000 cash prize from OMC.

The 15 non-profit organizations that participated were: Still Waters International Ministries, Generation Next, New Life Restoration Center, Toy Man of the Ozarks, Growing Healthy Families, Branson Arts Council, Reflections, Images of the Cross, Celebrate Recovery, Kids Across America, Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, Teen Challenge, Barnabas Prep, The American Christian Voice Magazine and the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.