Rebecca “Becky” Jo Tuell, age 48, of Saint Joe, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, in Springfield, Missouri. Becky was born July 19, 1968, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Reginald Jo Tuell and Glenna (Casey) Tuell. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

With a heart of love, Becky was a good woman who cared about others. She loved her family and her time with them. Becky will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Reginald Jo Tuell and her brother, Robert Jo Tuell.

Becky is survived by her husband of the home, David Smith; a daughter of the home, Victoria Tuell; two great nieces, Loreleiy and Laylah Taylor; her mother, Glenna Tuell of South Carolina; and three sisters, Barbara Tuell of Kentucky, Lisa Tuell of Florida and Sandra Hernandez of California.

A celebration of Becky's life will be held at a later time at Saint Joe First Baptist Church.