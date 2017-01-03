BXCO Sergeant Hurt During Arrest of MH Man

by Shannon Cay

MOUTAIN HOME, Ark. – A sergeant sustains injuries to his face following the arrest of a frequent detainee of the Baxter County Jail.

According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old Gearl Adams from Mountain Home was booked into the county jail for the 29th time last week. Sheriff John Montgomery says deputies were called to the Mobilized Cellular Repair Store at 82 Buzzard Roost Cutoff in Mountain Home, just after 4:30 with a report that a man was threatening to shoot the employees of the store.

Sergeant Brian Davis says he was the first to make contact with Adams, who began cursing at him and refusing to comply with his requests. The arrest report says Davis attempted to grab Adam’s arm to detain him, but Adams began physically fighting the Sergeant.

While Davis deployed his TASER on Adams, one of the probes did not attach, rendering it ineffective. Other Baxter County Deputies arrived on the scene, broke the two up, and arrested Adams, according to the report.

Sheriff Montgomery says Davis sustained some injuries to his face, nose, and forehead but was treated on scene.

Adams, who was later found to be under the influence of alcohol, was booked into the jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond with numerous charges ranging from felony battery in the first degree to probation violations.

He will appear in court on January 5th.