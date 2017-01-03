South Lead Hill Under Boil Water Order

by Sam Clanton

LEAD HILL, Ark. – A boil water order is in effect for residents along Holt Avenue in south Lead Hill, Arkansas.

Mayor Joe Inman says Water Superintendent Mike Farrar and city staff members repaired a break in a water main on Monday…

Inman says the city will notify residents once the state says there is no contamination in the water lines.

In the meantime, affected Lead Hill residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute prior to consuming.

Residents can receive updates on this situation by visiting the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofleadhill.