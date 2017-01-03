Two Children, Woman Hurt in Shell Knob Crash

by Sam Clanton

SHELL KNOB, Mo. – Two children and a woman are hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Barry County Route YY in Shell Knob.

State troopers say 83-year-old Robert Marts of Shell Knob was northbound at 11:15 this (Tuesday) morning, when he failed to yield and turned his pickup into the path of a westbound SUV driven by 41-year-old Chisty Lodwick of Shell Knob.

Lodwick and two passengers – nine-year-old Brooke Langley and eight-year-old Hunter Langley, both of Shell Knob – were taken to Mercy Hospital in Cassville for treatment of minor injuries.

Neither of the children was wearing a seat belt, according to the online accident report.