Two Homicide Cases Under Investigation in Lawrence County

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – Two Monday night homicides, believed unrelated, are under investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the department reports the sheriff’s office received a call around 7 p.m. Monday, reporting a possible deceased person at a residence, just outside of the city limits of Aurora.

At the reported residence deputies located a male subject, identified as 82-year-old Nolan Karch of Aurora, deceased on the floor with apparent multiple gunshot wounds. While processing the scene, deputies received another call, at approximately 7:45 p.m., in reference to someone being shot at a residence in the Mount Vernon area.

Upon arrival to the Mount Vernon scene, authorities located a deceased female subject, identified as 44-year-old Rhonda Hood of Mount Vernon, in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

A subject at the residence was taken into custody on unrelated charges pending the investigation of the shooting incident. As of report time no formal charges have been filed in relation to this incident.

These incidents are not believed to be related to each other. The press release notes that persons of interest are still being sought out in the Aurora incident.