Two Isabella Residents Injured in Ozark County Crash

by Tim Church

GAINESVILLE, Mo. – Two residents of Isabella are injured in a two vehicle crash Monday night, in Ozark County.

State Troopers report 56-year-old Trena Uchtman of Gainesville was traveling eastbound at the intersection of US 160 and Highway 5, in Gainesville at 6 p.m., when she made a left hand turn and struck a westbound vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Loreen Tefft of Isabella.

Tefft and a passenger, 17-year-old Peter Tefft, were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains to be treated for their respective minor injuries.